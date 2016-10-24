版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 21:08 BJT

Brazil opening oil refining and distribution is "significant" -trade group

SAO PAULO Oct 24 The opening up of refining and fuels distribution in Brazil to other companies besides Petrobras could be more significant than its liberalization of exploration and production in the 1990s, said the head of oil and gas association IBP, Jorge Camargo, on Monday. (Reporting by Marta Camargo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by W Simon)

