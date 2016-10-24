Brazil opening oil refining and distribution is "significant" -trade group

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 24 The opening up of refining and fuels distribution in Brazil to other companies besides Petrobras could be more significant than its liberalization of exploration and production in the 1990s, said the head of oil and gas association IBP, Jorge Camargo, on Monday. (Reporting by Marta Camargo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by W Simon)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.