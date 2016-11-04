版本:
Brazil oil and gas output at record 3.36 mln bpd in Sept -ANP

SAO PAULO Nov 4 Brazil's oil and gas output reached a record 3.36 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in September, according to a report released by the government's petroleum industry regulator ANP on Friday.

Oil production was 2.67 million bpd in September, 2.4 percent more than in August and 11.5 percent above the year-earlier output, ANP said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by W Simon)

