Brazil's oil, gas output rises in February, new fields online

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 Brazilian output of oil
and natural gas rose in February as new fields came on line to
replace declining output from older areas, nudging production
back up toward the peak it reached two years ago, the country's
oil regulator, ANP, said on Thursday.
Forty-eight companies produced 2.61 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) from Brazilian on-shore and offshore
fields in the month, the highest daily average since February
2012, the ANP said in a statement.
Output was 4.6 percent more than a year earlier and 2.2
percent higher than in January. Brazil also produced a record
amount of gas in the month, 81.6 cubic meters a day, the ANP
said.
Brazilian output reached a peak of 2.64 boepd in January
2012, but output had stagnated in recent years as state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras,
performed maintenance on some older platforms. Production from
ageing fields also declined and new fields were delayed coming
on line.
Petrobras, which owned 87 percent of Brazil's output in
February, expects production in 2014 to rise between 6.5 and 8.5
percent as it brings new ships and platforms on line.
The No. 2 Brazilian producer spot was taken by BG Group Plc
. BG owned 70,910 boepd of output in the month, 20 percent
more than in January. Norway's Statoil ASA was No. 3
with 46,339 boepd, 49 percent more than in January.
