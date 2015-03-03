Brazil oil, gas output above 3 million barrels a day for 2nd month

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 3 Brazil produced more than 3 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day (boepd) for the second straight month in January, 20 percent more than a year earlier, as the country benefited from the startup of long-delayed production systems.
The 44 companies operating in Brazil together produced an average 3.08 million boepd in the month, Brazilian oil regulator ANP said in a statement on Tuesday.
January output was little changed from December, falling by an average of 19,000 boepd, or 0.6 percent.
State-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, remained the dominant producer, with 2.59 million boepd, or 84 percent of Brazilian output in the month, down from 88 percent a year earlier.
Britain's BG Plc, which owns stakes in several giant offshore fields in the Santos Basin with Petrobras and other partners, was the No. 2 producer, with 140,562 boepd in the month, more than double the output of a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.