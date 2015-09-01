Brazil July oil, gas output above 3 mln barrels/day; 1st time in 4 months

BRIEF-Ames National qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 Brazilian oil and natural gas production rose above 3 million barrels a day for the first time since March as output rose from giant new offshore fields near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's oil regulator ANP said on Tuesday in a statement.
Output from the country's 45 producing concession holders rose 8.7 percent to an average 3.066 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day (boepd) in July from 2.820 million boepd a year earlier, the ANP said.
Output in July was 2.3 percent higher than in June.
Petrobras remained the dominant producer with an average 2.54 million boepd of owned output in the month, or 83 percent of the total.
The number two producer was BG Plc with 175,684 boepd in July. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernard Orr)
HOUSTON, Jan 20 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group has purchased Cargill Inc's gas and power trading group, three sources familiar with the deal said this week.
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 18.8 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of January 18, 2017 versus 22.6 percent stake as of August 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kbwQkd] Further company coverage: