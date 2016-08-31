版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 00:25 BJT

Brazil may open Petrobras subsalt offshore area to other companies

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 31 Brazil may allow companies besides Petrobras to bid for the right to produce extra oil from areas it sold to the state-led oil company in 2010, the head of the exploration and production policy at the energy ministry, Jose Botelho, said on Wednesday.

Botelho also said the government may allow Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, to pay with oil for adjustments in the price of the maximum 5 billion barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas it is allowed to produce in the areas. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐