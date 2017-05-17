版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 04:05 BJT

Petrobras gets environmental approval for P-66 platform in Santos Basin

BRASILIA May 17 Brazilian environmental agency Ibama granted authorization on Wednesday for Petroleo Brasileiro SA to operate the P-66 platform in the Lula Sul offshore oil field in the Santos basin, according to a statement on the agency's website. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐