Brazil produced 2.4 mln barrels per day in September -oil agency

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 3 Brazil produced 2.4 million barrels of oil per day in September, a rise of 1.6 percent compared to the same period in 2014 but a fall of 6 percent from the previous month, the oil agency ANP said on Tuesday.
Natural gas production rose by 9.5 percent compared to last year and 1.9 percent on the previous month, reaching 97.4 million cubic meters per day, according to data on the ANP's website.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Grant McCool)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.