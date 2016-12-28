版本:
Brazil oil and gas output reaches 3.307 mln bpd in November -ANP

SAO PAULO Dec 28 Oil and natural gas production in Brazil reached 3.307 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in November, according to a report released by the government's petroleum industry regulator ANP on Friday.

Oil production fell 0.6 percent from October to 2.609 barrels per day, with more than one-quarter of this coming from the giant offshore Lula field. Natural gas output touched a new record at 111.1 million cubic meters a day, a 2.4 percent increase. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Tatiana Bautzer and Luciano Costa; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
