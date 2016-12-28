Brazil oil and gas output reaches 3.307 mln bpd in November -ANP

METALS-Copper at three-week highs on supply disruption worries
SAO PAULO Dec 28 Oil and natural gas production in Brazil reached 3.307 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in November, according to a report released by the government's petroleum industry regulator ANP on Friday.
Oil production fell 0.6 percent from October to 2.609 barrels per day, with more than one-quarter of this coming from the giant offshore Lula field. Natural gas output touched a new record at 111.1 million cubic meters a day, a 2.4 percent increase. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Tatiana Bautzer and Luciano Costa; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 25 Most Latin American currencies traded sideways on Thursday after the Federal Reserve dialed down some expectations that it would hike interest rates rapidly, while political uncertainty weighed on Brazilian markets. Fed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising rates until they see evidence a recent U.S. economic slowdown was transitory, though most said a hike was coming soon, the minutes from their last policy meeting show
