版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 23:33 BJT

Brazil says OGX may get to keep blocks under bankruptcy protection

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Brazil's oil regulator said on Thursday that oil company OGX might be allowed to hold onto its exploration blocks, even if it filed for bankruptcy protection.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐