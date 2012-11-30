Brazil's Rousseff vetoes parts of oil royalties bill, signs law

BRASILIA Nov 30 President Dilma Rousseff signed into law a controversial bill that redistributes Brazil's future oil wealth among the country's 27 states, but she vetoed clauses slashing royalties from exi sting concessions in producer states, sa id Gleisi Hoffmann, the president's chief of staff, on Friday.

The measure, fiercely opposed by Rio de Janeiro and two other producer states, marks a reordering of Brazil's oil regulations before massive new offshore oil fields near Rio come on stream in the coming years.

Rousseff's partial veto is a compromise aimed at avoiding legal challenges that could hold up auctions of oil concessions planned for next year. Since the new beds were discovered in 2007, auctions for new concessions have been suspended.