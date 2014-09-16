Brazil confident new rules will protect existing oil rights

| RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 Brazilian regulators
said on Tuesday they were confident that new regulations will
trump provisions of the country's 2010 oil law that threaten to
strip oil companies such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc of
rights to operate major oil fields.
"We're pretty sure that the rules will stand up to any legal
challenge," Thiago Macedo, the lead attorney for oil regulator
ANP, said at an industry event. "Besides, the government has no
interest in taking away operator rights to those concessions."
The rules, known as ANP Regulation 25, do not prohibit
Brazil from giving operator rights to some existing fields to
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the
regulators said. Instead it interprets the law to allow
operators of existing fields to keep running them when the
related oil reserve extends into unsold areas subject to the new
law.
Under that interpretation, the government would be a
minority partner leaving control to existing operators, Macedo
said.
The rules are Brazil's latest effort to patch up problems
caused by the new legislation. Aimed at boosting state control
and revenue from big new offshore finds, the law's passage was
followed instead by stagnating output, rising costs and falling
investor interest in one of the world's most promising oil
frontiers.
"The new law clearly increases the judicial and political
risk for some oil companies operating in Brazil," said Pedro
Dittrich, a partner specializing in oil at TozziniFreire
Advogados, a Rio de Janeiro law firm.
Dittrich, who helped draft the 2010 law as a legal advisor,
said the ANP regulations resolve some of the uncertainties
created by the new law, but only on a case by case basis.
The problem starts with the 2010 law's requirement that
Petrobras, as Brazil's state-run oil company is known, own at
least 30 percent and serve as operator - or lead partner - in
all new development in an area known as the Subsalt Polygon.
The Polygon, which stretches along Brazil's coast near Rio
de Janeiro, was already home to 80 percent of Brazil's output
before the law was changed. Much of it was already leased under
concession contracts to Petrobras, Shell, Chevron Corp
and other companies. The government promised that the new law
would not break those contracts.
Brazilian law also requires adjoining exploration areas
sharing a common reservoir to be run as a single unit with a
single operator, a process known as "unitization."
With the law requiring Petrobras to operate all future
Polygon development, many said that would require Petrobras to
take control of any new Polygon area subject to unitization,
such as Shell's Gato do Mato prospect in the BM-S-54 Block.
Shell owns 80 percent of BM-S-54 and France's Total SA
owns 20 percent. The two companies have paid for all
development to date. Shell said talks with the ANP were
proceeding in a transparent and constructive environment.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount. Editing by Andre Grenon)