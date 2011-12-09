UPDATE 2-Sinopec favorite to buy BG Brazil oil stake-source

* BG expected to sell stake in Brazil unit within weeks
* China's Sinopec likely BG stake buyer-source
* BG could get $20 billion or more from sale-analyst
* Sinopec purchase would extend say over Brazil offshore
By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 8 China's Sinopec is the
favorite to buy part of BG Group's stake in some of
Brazil's most promising offshore oil areas, a source said,
increasing its holdings in a fast-growing frontier believed to
hold enough oil to supply China for 15 years.
The winner could pay $20 billion or more for the BG stake,
based on previous purchases in the area, analysts said.
Britain's BG will announce the sale of part of its Brazilian
oil unit in the coming weeks, and Sinopec, China's
second-largest oil company, is the leading candidate, a source
with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.
BG declined to comment. A source close to BG said
a Chinese buyer would probably secure the deal, although he
declined to confirm Sinopec as the favourite.
A Beijing-based Chinese oil official close to Sinopec
Group's overseas acquisition plans said he was unaware of the
situation. Sinopec Group is the parent of Hong Kong and
Shanghai-listed Sinopec Corp ,
Asia's largest oil refiner.
Sinopec's ability to muscle out Brazil's state-led Petrobras
, which has expressed interest in the fields, shows
how the Rio de Janeiro-based company's $225 billion business
plan, the world's largest corporate investment program, has
crimped its ability to challenge rivals for a bigger share of
the "filet mignon" of Brazil's offshore, the source said.
"They (BG) are demanding a high price for a share in
subsalt," he said. "Petrobras's cash-flow is already under (too
much) pressure from its business plan to be able to fight for
this under these conditions."
If Sinopec Group wins, it would own part of all the
"super-giant" offshore oilfields in an area known as "the Santos
subsalt pole," the center of an area believed to contain 50
billion barrels of oil, enough to supply all of China's needs at
current consumption levels for more than 15 years.
Petrobras is BG's main Brazilian partner in the Santos
subsalt area and the operator and main shareholder of the fields
owned by BG's Brazil unit.
Sinopec Group has already paid $12.3 billion to buy shares
in the Santos subsalt area owned by Spain's Repsol and
Portugal's Galp. The BG holding includes stakes in the
super-giant fields known as Lula (formerly known as Tupi), Iara,
Guara and Carioca.
The way BG is structuring the sale also reduces the
influence of Petrobras. If BG were to try and sell its minority
stakes in the actual concessions, Petrobras would have right of
first refusal on any sale and the sale would require approval
from Brazil's energy regulator, the ANP.
As BG is only selling shares in its local operating company,
the legal entity that actually holds the concession rights,
Petrobras has less leverage to slow or block a sale, Petrobras
Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli told Reuters.
"In these circumstances we don't have the right of first
refusal," Gabrielli said in an e-mailed response to questions
through the company's press office.
Galp and Repsol, also Petrobras partners in the Santos
subsalt, recently sold their stakes in their Brazilian operating
companies to Sinopec, transactions that did not give Petrobras
preference in any sale.
Gabrielli has said that Petrobras is interested in buying a
share in BG's offshore oil holdings if BG puts them up for sale.
Before the Repsol and Galp sales he said Petrobras was
interested in buying their holdings too.
Gabrielli said he does not know what BG is doing with regard
to a sale.
Companies besides Sinopec have also sought to buy a share in
BG's Brazilian unit.
8 BILLION BARRELS
BG says that its has as much as 8 billion barrels of oil and
natural gas equivalent reserves in the Santos subsalt pole.
Assuming it plans to sell only a minority stake, the sale could
net the company as much as $27 billion, an analyst said.
The estimate is based on the sale of 49 percent of BG's
Brazilian unit and values its reserves at $7 a barrel, a price
considered reasonable.
Reserves in fields under development and still requiring
billions of dollars of additional investment usually sell for
far less than the current price of oil.
"It is not surprising. With such a huge capital commitment
and such a size of field, they (BG) would have to sell it down
any way," said a resources industry banker with an international
investment bank in Hong Kong, adding, however, that he was not
aware of the situation.
Brent crude fell below $108 a barrel on Friday.
At 5 dollars a barrel, another level considered
possible by the analyst, a 49 percent stake would net BG $20
billion.
At the level that Galp sold its stakes in the same region,
BG would earn about $11 billion.
Because BG owns more offshore assets in Brazil's Santos
subsalt than Repsol or Galp, its sale is expected to be larger
than the $5.2 billion Sinopec Group paid for a share of Galp's
unit and the $7.1 paid in the Repsol agreement.
EXTENDING GRASP
By buying 30 percent of the shares of Galp in Brazil in
November the Chinese have guaranteed their presence in the Lula,
Cernambi, Iara, Bem-Te-Vi, Caramba and Jupiter fields.
In 2010, Sinopec entered into a partnership with Repsol,
earning an indirect stake in the Guara and Carioca fields.
The only Santos subsalt area where Sinopec doesn't have a
field is Parati, where BG has a 25 percent stake.
The recent deals involving Sinopec Group in offshore assets
show the Chinese company is keen to develop its offshore,
especially, deepwater expertise. CNOOC Group, parent of Hong
Kong-listed CNOOC Ltd , is China's largest
offshore producer.
"It would be challenging for Sinopec to operate deep water.
(But) they can learn from the operators and build up their
expertise over time," said the Hong Kong-based resources banker.