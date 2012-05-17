版本:
Brazil Navy investigates oil spill off coast

BRASILIA May 17 An oil spill was discovered off Brazil's coast near the country's Espirito Santo state, Brazil's Navy said on Thursday.

The Navy said it has sent a team to investigate.

