Brazil senator expects vote on sub-salt oil law in September

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 28 Brazilian Senator Jose Serra said on Friday he expects a vote on changing the country's oil law to ease demands on state-run firm Petrobras and reduce local content rules to take place in September.
Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Serra, who proposed the change, said he believed opponents of the law were obstructing it from being put to a vote.
The change in the law would stop Petroleo Brasileiro, as the company is formally known, from having to take a 30 percent stake in all new projects in an offshore oil region known as the sub-salt polygon where massive discoveries were made toward the end of the last decade. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.