Brazil senator expects vote on sub-salt oil law in September

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 28 Brazilian Senator Jose Serra said on Friday he expects a vote on changing the country's oil law to ease demands on state-run firm Petrobras and reduce local content rules to take place in September.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Serra, who proposed the change, said he believed opponents of the law were obstructing it from being put to a vote.

The change in the law would stop Petroleo Brasileiro, as the company is formally known, from having to take a 30 percent stake in all new projects in an offshore oil region known as the sub-salt polygon where massive discoveries were made toward the end of the last decade. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)