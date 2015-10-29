版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四 22:52 BJT

Brazil minister says subsalt break-even price is below $35/barrel

SAO PAULO Oct 29 The break-even price for oil production in the ultra deep subsalt layer off the Brazilian coast currently is below $35 per barrel, said on Thursday Brazil's Mines and Energy minister Eduardo Braga. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

