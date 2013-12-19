Brazil's Petrobras files to declare two subsalt areas viable

BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO Dec 19 Petróleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil's state-controlled oil company, on Thursday filed with oil industry watchdog ANP to declare two oil and gas areas in Brazil's offshore Santos Basin commercially viable.
The areas, known as Franco and Tupi's south corner, are part of an offshore bloc purchased from the Brazilian government in a 2010 oil-for-stock swap deal that allows it to produce up to 5 billion barrels of oil. If approved by the ANP, the areas will now be known as the "Búzios" and "Sul de Lula" fields, respectively, according to the securities filing.
The Franco and Lula areas are located in the sub-salt polygon - an offshore area half the size of Italy. It covers oil provinces that produce more than 80 percent of Brazil's output and may contain as much as 100 billion barrels of oil, according to Rio de Janeiro State University.
Buzios should begin producing by the third quarter of 2016, and Sul de Lula in the first quarter of 2017, the filing said.
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.
NEW YORK, April 14 United Airlines found itself on the defensive again on Friday after a passenger complained that a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, capping off a bruising week for the public image of the one of the world's largest carriers.