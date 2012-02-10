版本:
Petrobras to lease 26 drill rigs for $76.3 bln-source

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 9 Petrobras will pay $76.3 billion over 15 years to lease 26 deepwater oil drilling rigs from Brazil's Sete Brasil and Cyprus's Ocean Rig , the largest ever contract in the company's history, an executive involved in the deal said on Thursday.

The rigs will be built in Brazilian shipyards and have financial support from the export development agencies of the United States and Norway, the source, who requested anonymity, said.

The rigs will have 55 percent to 65 percent Brazilian content, Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, said in a statement.

