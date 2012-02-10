Petrobras to lease 26 drill rigs for $76.3 bln-source

UPDATE 2-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 9 Petrobras will pay $76.3 billion over 15 years to lease 26 deepwater oil drilling rigs from Brazil's Sete Brasil and Cyprus's Ocean Rig , the largest ever contract in the company's history, an executive involved in the deal said on Thursday.
The rigs will be built in Brazilian shipyards and have financial support from the export development agencies of the United States and Norway, the source, who requested anonymity, said.
The rigs will have 55 percent to 65 percent Brazilian content, Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, said in a statement.
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)