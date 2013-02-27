版本:
2013年 2月 28日

Brazil's OSX reports Q4 2012 loss of 39.9 million reais

Feb 27 Brazil's naval construction company OSX reported a fourth quarter 2012 loss of 39.9 million reais, compared to a profit of 7 million reais in the same quarter of 2011, the company said in a statement.
