Brazil's OSX reports Q4 2012 loss of 39.9 million reais

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 Brazil's naval construction company OSX reported a fourth quarter 2012 loss of 39.9 million reais, compared to a profit of 7 million reais in the same quarter of 2011, the company said in a statement.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)