Brazil fines pension fund for breaching Petrobras board vote rules

SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's securities industry
watchdog CVM fined late on Tuesday the pension fund owned by
workers of state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA
for participating on the election of board and fiscal
council members that was reserved only for minority
shareholders.
In a statement, the CVM imposed total fines of 800,000 reais
($311,700) on Petros, as the fund is known. The watchdog also
issued warnings to but did not fine the workers' pension funds
of state-run banks Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa
Econômica Federal SA for the same cases.
The decision underpins the mounting conflict of interest
between pension funds like Petros and the government, which
joined forces in recent years to boost their decision-making
power in Petrobras, as the oil producer is known, at the expense
of minority shareholders.
Shares of Petrobras have shed half their value since a
government-sponsored capital injection that drew fierce
opposition from minority shareholders in 2010.
While funds belong to workers in those state-run companies,
their management is usually tapped among union members with
strong ties to the government.
The hefty stakes that Previ, Petros and other funds in state
companies have amassed in a handful of Brazilian companies for
years allow them to appoint board members and key personnel.
Petros and the other two funds, known as Previ and Funcef,
respectively, can appeal the CVM decision before the National
Monetary Council - which is Brazil's highest economic
policy-making body.
($1 = 2.5669 Brazilian reais)
