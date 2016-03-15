UPDATE 1-Brazil pension funds see gap widen as liabilities rise

(Adds comments from head of pension fund industry group)
SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazilian pension funds last
year probably had their worst annual performance since at least
2007, as liabilities rose and returns slumped in the wake of a
deep political and economic crisis, an industry group said on
Tuesday.
Pension funds running a deficit accumulated a shortfall of
64.9 billion reais ($18 billion) in the first 11 months of last
year, the highest since at least 2007, said Abrapp, the group
that represents funds in the country. Those funds posting
surpluses piled up savings of 13 billion reais ($3.5 billion),
also the lowest for the same period.
The wider deficit and declining savings were triggered by a
slump in the value of financial assets in the country and to a
"prudent tack" by fund managers to adjust the projected value of
some assets, Abrapp President José Ribeiro Neto told a news
conference. It is unlikely the pension funds will be able to
narrow their deficits this year, he said.
Ribeiro Neto said pension funds are not "hiding away"
liabilities.
A Brazilian policy body approved in November a rule allowing
pension funds in state companies to take longer to recognize
shortfalls. That change allowed the state companies' pension
funds to narrow their shortfalls and forego immediate one-time
contributions by employees.
Abrapp is discussing new rules governing local pension
funds' investments abroad and expects them to be released this
year.
($1 = 3.6842 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Tom Brown)