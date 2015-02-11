UPDATE 3-Petrobras Brazil offshore explosion kills 3, 6 missing

(Puts accident in context of current Petrobras problems,
By Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 11 At least three workers
were killed and 10 injured on Wednesday by an explosion on an
offshore oil and gas platform operated by state-run Petrobras
, a disaster that could further hurt the reputation of
a company struggling with a corruption scandal and safety
concerns.
With six workers still missing, the death toll is likely to
rise. Danger is constant aboard a converted oil tanker floating
50 kilometers off shore and loaded with complex oil and gas
processing equipment and jet-engine powered generators.
"In our experience, it is difficult to imagine the missing
surviving," said Jose Maria Rangel, head of Sindipetro-NF,
Brazil's largest offshore oil union.
The toll of dead and injured was confirmed by the union,
Petroleo Brasileira SA, as the company is known, and Brazil oil
industry regulator ANP.
The blast was caused by a gas leak on board the Cidade de
São Mateus, a floating oil production, storage and offloading
ship (FPSO), said Davidson Lomba, finance director of
Sindepetro-ES, the union representing workers on the platform.
The ensuing fire was quickly contained, the vessel
stabilized, and oil and gas output halted, ANP said in a
statement, adding that no oil leaked into the ocean.
The FPSO, owned by Norway-listed ship leaser BW Offshore Ltd
, also processes natural gas that is sent to shore by
undersea pipeline. The platform produces about 2.25 million
cubic meters (88.3 million cubic feet) a day of natural gas and
350 cubic meters (2,200 barrels) a day of oil, according to ANP.
While the platform accounts for less than 3 percent of gas
production at Petrobras, and less than 1 percent of oil output,
it comes as the company struggles through its worst crisis in
history.
Security concerns had been mounting at Petrobras before the
accident. Last month, three workers were seriously burned in a
refinery explosion, one of several that has beset the company in
the last two years.
Huge investments, money-losing fuel subsidies on imports
and the largest debt of an oil company in the world have crimped
cash and forced Petrobras to operate many facilities at full
capacity for long periods without maintenance.
The company has also been dogged by a massive corruption
scandal that has led to the arrest of three former Petrobras
officials as well as the resignation of its CEO and five other
top executives. Dozens of executives from major Petrobras
contractors have also been arrested, leading to the cancellation
of construction and repair contracts.
Such strains on operations have come as the company suffers
from a series of accidents and forced maintenance orders at
refineries and offshore oil platforms. Union officials also
allege that the company's increasing reliance on non-union
contract workers has put installations and people at risk.
"It's our position that Petrobras is using too many contract
workers who are not always qualified to operate equipment
safely," Lomba said.
The latest accident is also likely to damage a giant
advertising campaign to promote the company's off-shore
achievements in the face of months of corruption-scandal news.
Petrobras said in a statement that 74 workers were on board
at the time of the accident. Six of them remain missing, the
company said. Officials at BW Offshore in Norway and Brazil were
not immediately available for comment.
The platform operates in the Camarupim field 75 kilometers
(47 miles) northeast of Vitoria, the capital of Espirito Santo
state and the principal oil-service port on the Espirito Santo
coast. Camarupim is 100 percent owned by Petrobras.
The FPSO also processes oil and gas from the neighboring
Camarupim Norte field owned 65 percent by Petrobras and 35
percent by Ouro Preto Energia.
Lomba said it was still unclear if the dead and injured
workers were members of his union, third-party Brazilian
workers, or foreign employees of BW Offshore.
The Cidade de São Mateus began operating in the field in
2009 and is under contract until 2018 with an option for an
extension until 2024, according to the BW Offshore web site.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, rose 1.23 percent to 9.03 reais in Sao Paulo on
Wednesday.
