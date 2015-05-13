Petrobras to use Edison Chouest offshore base at Brazil's Açu port

RIO DE JANEIRO May 13 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras will use offshore docks operated by U.S.
ship-leasing company Edison Chouest to handle oil-service
vessels at the Brazilian Port of Açu, the head of the company
that owns the port said on Wednesday.
The decision to use the Edison Chouest facilities at Açu
will help Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil company
is formally known, to ease crowding at its main offshore service
docks in Macaé, 125 kilometers (78 miles) south of Açu on the
coast of Rio de Janeiro state.
The agreement with Edison Chouest was signed three months
ago and is going ahead despite opposition from the city of
Macaé, said Eduardo Parente, chief executive of Prumo Logística
SA, which owns the port of Açu. No value for the deal
was released.
Macaé officials fear losing jobs to Açu after falling oil
prices and a corruption scandal at Petrobras led to thousands of
layoffs in recent months at Schlumberger NV and other
oil service companies that operate in the city.
Macaé officials managed to win a temporary injunction
against the Petrobras tender process that led to the deal with
Galliano, Louisiana-based Edison Chouest, which operates a fleet
of more than 200 anchor-boats, supply vessels, spill response
ships and other offshore equipment.
Prumo, formerly known as LLX Logística, is controlled by
Washington-based EIG Energy Partners, which bought the company
and its Açu port project from Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista in
2013 as Batista's EBX energy, oil, shipbuilding and
port-operation group collapsed.
Parente also said on Wednesday that Prumo expects to
announce an agreement this year to build a thermal power plant
at Açu. The company already has an agreement with Bolognesi
Energia to evaluate opportunities to invest in a
natural-gas-fired power plant at the port.
