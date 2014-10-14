版本:
Brazil to raise fuel prices despite drop in oil abroad -source

BRASILIA Oct 14 The Brazilian government will maintain plans to raise domestic fuel prices even when international crude oil prices fall sharply, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The price adjustment would help Brazil's Petrobras make up for losses stemming from government policies that have forced the state-run oil company to sell fuel to local consumers at prices below international ones, the source said.

International oil prices have fallen below Brazilian domestic prices for the first time in nearly four years, according to Petrobras' website. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
