版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 28日 星期六 01:57 BJT

Brazil's Petrobras names lawyer Navarro to board of directors

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that lawyer Luiz Navarro was named to the board of directors.

Navarro will take a seat as one of seven government-appointed members of the 10-member board replacing Marcio Zimmermann, Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐