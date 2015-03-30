版本:
Petrobras says minority shareholder board member not to run again

SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing on Monday that Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha, the board member elected by minority shareholders, had decided not to run for another term.

Brazil's government has selected Murilo Ferreira, the chief executive officer of miner Vale SA, to be chairman of the next Petrobras board, and shareholders will vote on the picks at an April 29 meeting. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Ken Wills)
