Braskem starts internal investigation into Petrobras payments

SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazilian petrochemical
producer Braskem started an internal investigation
into allegations of improper payments to state-run oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA despite not being summoned in
official investigations in Brazil or abroad, the company said in
a Wednesday securities filing.
Twenty-nine engineering firms are being investigated by
Brazil's comptroller general in a giant kickback and
price-fixing scandal focused on Petrobras, as the oil company is
known.
According to the filing, Braskem has hired law firms based
in Brazil and the United States to run the internal probe.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)