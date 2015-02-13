Brazil agency orders damaged Petrobras platform sealed for probe

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 13 Brazil's oil regulator
ANP ordered state-run Petrobras to seal off most access to its
damaged offshore oil and natural gas platform so that
authorities can conduct a complete investigation, the agency
said in a statement on Friday.
The order prohibits Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Petrobras is formally known, from making any repairs or
structural changes to the damaged areas of the Cidade de Sao
Mateus that aren't immediately necessary for the integrity of
the vessel.
The Cidade de Sao Mateus, a floating, production storage and
offloading vessel (FPSO), is owned by BW Offshore Ltd
which leases the converted oil tanker to Petrobras. Five people
died on the platform after a gas explosion Wednesday. Four
workers are still missing.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)