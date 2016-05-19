版本:
2016年 5月 20日 星期五

Brazil taps ex-Bunge boss Parente as Petrobras CEO, replaces Bendine

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA May 19 Brazil named Pedro Parente chief executive officer of state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, part of moves by interim Brazilian President Michel Temer to revamp economic policy and shore up the debt-laden oil producer.

Parente, an engineer and former Bunge Ltd executive who was chief of staff for President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, replaces Aldemir Bendine, according to a presidential spokesperson. Bendine had been running Petrobras, as the company is known, since January 2015. (Reporting by Lisandra Parguassu, additional reporting by Jeb Blount)

