Former Petrobras executive charged with taking bribes

BRASILIA Feb 24 Prosecutors on Tuesday accused
a former senior Petrobras executive of racketeering, bribery and
money laundering through Switzerland and Uruguay in a widening
kickback scandal that has engulfed Brazil's state-run oil
company.
Nestor Cerveró was head of international operations at
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is known, from
2003 to 2008, when prosecutors say he accepted bribes to help
engineering and construction firms win contracts with Brazil's
largest company.
The charges against Cerveró follow indictments in December
against 39 executives, two of them senior Petrobras executives
and most of the rest executives of major Brazilian construction
and engineering companies. The charges against Cerveró will
require a judge to endorse them before becoming an indictment.
Cerveró and the indicted executives allegedly conspired to
inflate the value of billions of dollars in Petrobras contracts,
kicking back the excess to Petrobras executives as bribes or
campaign contributions to President Dilma Rousseff's Workers'
Party and its allies in Congress.
The scandal has hurt Rousseff's popularity as she begins her
second term. Rousseff, who was chairwoman of Petrobras' board of
directors from 2003-2010 when much of the alleged corruption
took place, has denied knowing about the scheme.
Two alleged Cerveró intermediaries, Fernando Soares and
Oscar Algorta, were also charged with racketeering and money
laundering, the federal prosecutors office said in a statement.
Soares, also known as "Fernando Baiano," is a businessman
and lobbyist closely associated with the Workers' Party. He
allegedly helped transfer money for Cerveró. Algorta was
president of Uruguay-based Jolmey S/A, which was allegedly used
to move illicit overseas funds to Cerveró in Brazil.
Authorities were also seeking to seize a penthouse apartment
in Rio de Janeiro's Ipanema beach district valued at 7.5 million
reais ($2.6 million) and bank accounts of Jolmey. Jolmey owns
the Ipanema apartment and rents it to Cerveró at below-market
rates, the prosecutors said.
The former oil executive was arrested in January and is
currently in jail.
Cerveró was charged last year with allegedly sharing with
Soares $15 million in kickbacks related to the purchase of a
$586 million drill ship bought from South Korean shipbuilder
Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd.
Cerveró has denied receiving any bribes.
"The new charges are clumsy. The facts are not true," his
lawyer Edson Ribeiro said by email.
Cerveró has been under investigation since last year in
connection with Petrobras' controversial 2006 purchase of a
refinery in Pasadena, Texas.
($1 = 2.8820 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)