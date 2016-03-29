UPDATE 1-Brazil's government seeks re-election of Petrobras chairman

(Adds background on Carvalho)
BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil's government, the
controlling shareholder of Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
proposed re-election of economist Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho
as board chairman of the state-run oil producer, the company
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The nomination will be subject to a vote at a shareholder
meeting on April 28, Petrobras said.
The company's board of directors last year voted to make
Carvalho interim chairman when he replaced Murilo Ferreira on an
interim basis in September 2015.
The government is now nominating him to be confirmed in the
post by a shareholders' vote.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)