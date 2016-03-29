UPDATE 1-Brazil's government seeks re-election of Petrobras chairman

(Adds background on Carvalho)

BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil's government, the controlling shareholder of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, proposed re-election of economist Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho as board chairman of the state-run oil producer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The nomination will be subject to a vote at a shareholder meeting on April 28, Petrobras said.

The company's board of directors last year voted to make Carvalho interim chairman when he replaced Murilo Ferreira on an interim basis in September 2015.

The government is now nominating him to be confirmed in the post by a shareholders' vote.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)