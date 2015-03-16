版本:
Brazil prosecutors charge ruling-party treasurer with corruption

SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian prosecutors on Monday formally charged 27 more people in a broadening corruption scandal, including the treasurer of the ruling Workers' Party João Vaccari and the former head of services at state-run oil company Petrobras Renato Duque. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)
