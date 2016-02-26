Brazil's Petrobras obtains $10 bln financing from China

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on Friday it had agreed on the terms of a deal to obtain $10 billion in financing from China Development Bank.
Petrobras, the world's most indebted oil company, said in a securities filing the agreement included supplying Chinese companies with fuel, similar to a deal reached in 2009. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Brad Haynes; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.