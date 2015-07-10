UPDATE 1-Petrobras must face U.S. lawsuit over bribery, judge says

(Adds details on decision, quote from law firm)
NEW YORK, July 10 A U.S. judge has rejected
Brazilian state-run oil producer Petrobras' effort to dismiss a
lawsuit claiming that years of corruption, including bribery,
caused more than $98 billion of its stock and bonds to be
overvalued.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan
was made public on Friday, and clears the way for investors to
pursue much of their class action lawsuit. A trial could begin
as soon as Feb. 1, 2016.
Rakoff dismissed some claims related to Petrobras bonds
issued in 2012 and some claims based on non-U.S. transactions,
and also said some claims should be arbitrated.
He said he will explain the legal reasoning behind his
decision, which is dated Thursday, "in due course."
In a statement, Petrobras said it would "continue working
firmly in defense of its rights."
Shareholders led by England's Universities Superannuation
Scheme Ltd alleged that Petrobras, whose formal name is Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, artificially inflated the value of its
securities by overstating the value of major assets.
The decision comes as Brazilian prosecutors pursue the
largest corruption investigation in the country's history,
focusing on what authorities have said was a years-long scheme
involving bribery, price-fixing and political kickbacks.
Some of Brazil's most powerful executives have been accused
of overcharging Petrobras while bribing politicians, mostly
those affiliated with President Dilma Rousseff's Workers' Party.
In seeking to dismiss the investor lawsuit, lawyers for
Petrobras had argued that the company was itself a victim, and
not accountable for the wrongful actions of a few individuals.
The investors' lawyers countered that the "unprecedented"
scope of the corruption made it impossible to believe Petrobras
executives were ignorant.
Jeremy Lieberman, a lawyer for the plaintiffs at the law
firm Pomerantz, said he was pleased with the decision.
"We look forward to aggressively litigating our case and
working to achieve a substantial recovery for harmed
shareholders - the true victims of defendants' fraud," he said
in an email.
The case is In re: Petrobras Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-09662.
(Reporting by Asher Levine in Sao Paulo and Nate Raymond in New
York Editing by W Simon)