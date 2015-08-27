UPDATE 1-Petrobras says to cost $4.3 bln to finish Comperj refinery

* Comperj refinery has already cost Petrobras $11 bln
* Refinery may open in 2020, earlier if partner found
* Petrobras refinery to be one of most expensive ever
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 27 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday said it
would cost an additional $4.3 billion to complete the first
165,000 barrel-a-day operating unit at its stalled Comperj
refinery project outside Rio de Janeiro.
Petrobras, as the company is known, expects to complete the
first unit or "train" at the plant in Itaboraí, Brazil in 2020,
its refining chief Jorge Celestino Ramos said during hearings at
the Rio de Janeiro-state legislature. The work could be finished
sooner if Petrobras can find a partner to help complete the
refinery, Ramos added.
The refinery, located in Itaboraí, Brazil is more than 80
percent complete. It was supposed to enter operation in August
2016, according to the Petrobras website.
With Petrobras already having spent $11 billion on the first
unit, the cost of completion will rise to $15.3 billion,
according to information provided by Petrobras at the hearing.
At an estimated cost of about $93,000 for each barrel of
refining capacity added, Comperj will be one of the most
expensive oil refineries ever built.
Petrobras virtually halted all work at Comperj in late 2014
as an expanding corruption scandal raised concern about
overspending and bribery in refining projects and several
contractors involved in the project went
bankrupt.
Petrobras has also scaled back spending as falling oil
prices and the fallout from the corruption scandal pressured
executives to try and cut its $132 billion of debt, the largest
of any oil company in the world.
Petrobras' senior executive in charge of engineering,
Roberto Moro, played down the impact of lower oil prices on the
company. He said Petrobras' production costs at as little as $14
a barrel meant many other oil companies would go bankrupt before
Petrobras ran into difficulty.
