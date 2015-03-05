Brazil Petrobras corruption hearing opens with shouting match

| RIO DE JANEIRO, March 5
Brazilian congressional probe into alleged corruption at
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA erupted
into a shouting match on Thursday when lawmakers rushed the dais
and accused the probe's leader of seeking to manipulate the
outcome.
The dispute highlights the rising tension in Congress two
days after a federal prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open
investigations into 54 individuals for their alleged role in a
giant price-fixing, bribery and political kick-back scandal at
Petrobras, as the company is known.
Many of those individuals are expected to include dozens of
lawmakers. The list of the political figures targeted could be
made public as early as Friday.
Thursday's fracas began when Hugo Motta, president of the
parliamentary-inquiry commission investigating the alleged
corruption, tried to open the probe in Brasilia in a
congressional meeting room.
Several angry congressmen rushed the dais and began yelling
and shaking their fingers in Motta's face in a protest against
his creation of investigating sub-commissions.
Motta, 25, a member of the PMDB and one of the youngest
members of Congress, responded by yelling into his microphone.
"You must show me respect! You must show me respect!" Motta
screamed repeatedly as he trembled angrily and shook his own
finger back at his opponents. "I will not open the session like
this."
The dispute centered on Motta's decision to create several
sub-commissions with their own rapporteurs, a move that some
suggested would undermine the power of the commission's main
rapporteur, Luiz Sergio, a member of Rousseff's party, the PT.
Rapporteurs, because they control the writing of the
commission's final report, have great power over the official
conclusions.
Those who rushed the dias inlcuded members of the PT and its
ally the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL). After a few
minutes, the protesters relented, and the deliberations
proceeded.
The near brawl also underscores a widening rift between the
Workers' Party (PT) of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and
the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), long her main
ally in Congress, over austerity measures Rousseff has proposed
to fight inflation and revive a stagnant economy.
Mota had given one the four sub-commission rapporteur
positions to members of the opposition Brazilian Social
Democracy Party (PSDB), the G1 internet news service reported.
PSDB presidential candidate Aecio Neves ran second to Rousseff
in October presidential elections and has blamed government.
