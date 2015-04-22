Former Petrobras executive Costa convicted in corruption case

CURITIBA, Brazil, April 22 A Brazilian judge
convicted a former Petrobras executive on Wednesday of money
laundering and racketeering for his role in the massive kickback
scandal engulfing the state-run oil company, but he will only
serve one year of house arrest.
Petrobras' former director of refining and supply, Paulo
Roberto Costa, who named many of those implicated in the
widening corruption scandal in a plea bargain deal with
prosecutors, was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison.
However, Costa will only serve one year under house arrest
due to time already spent in detention and his collaboration.
Judge Sergio Moro also convicted black-market money dealer
Alberto Youssef for laundering bribe money and sentenced him to
nine years and two months in prison. Youssef got a reduced
three-year sentence after confessing in a plea bargain that he
helped launder the graft money.
It was initially the arrest of Youssef and then of Costa in
March last year that set off the multibillion-dollar political
kickback scandal, Brazil's biggest ever.
Police had begun to probe the graft scheme after Costa
received a luxury Land Rover car as a gift from Youssef.
Moro, a specialist in white-collar crime, also convicted six
other people on Wednesday for racketeering or laundering money
obtained from kickbacks on overvalued contracts for the building
of Petrobras' refinery in Pernambuco state between 2009-2014.
"The cost of the work, originally budgeted at 2.5 billion
Brazilian reais ($831.34 million), has now risen to more than 20
billion reais," Moro noted in his sentence.
Since the arrests of Youssef and Costa, 97 people have been
indicted on charges of corruption, money laundering and cartel
formation, including dozens of executives from Brazil's leading
construction and engineering firms who allegedly paid bribes
from inflated contracts with Petrobras.
About 50 politicians are under investigation for allegedly
receiving graft money to fund their campaigns, all but one from
President Dilma Rousseff's center-left governing coalition.
The corruption scandal set off a political crisis that has
weakened Rousseff at the start of her second term as she strives
to push through unpopular belt-tightening measures to reduce her
government's fiscal deficit and save Brazil's investment grade
credit rating.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally called, has meanwhile been forced to cut back
investment and paralyze ongoing projects as it holds up payments
to contractor companies implicated in the graft scheme.
($1 = 3.0072 Brazilian reais)
