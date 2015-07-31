Brazil's Petrobras to recover 6 bln reais of graft losses -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to recover 6 billion reais ($1.76 billion) or more lost to a price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scheme, Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine said on Friday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, may also complete an initial public offering of its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora SA this year if market conditions are right, Bendine told reporters.

($1 = 3.41 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)