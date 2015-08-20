Brazil's lower house speaker Cunha charged in corruption probe

BRASILIA Aug 20 Brazilian federal prosecutors
presented formal charges against the speaker of the lower house
of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, on Thursday in a widening political
kickback scandal linked to contracts with state-run oil company
Petrobras, the prosecutor's office said.
Cunha, the first sitting politician charged in Brazil's
largest-ever corruption scandal, was accused of taking a $5
million bribe on two drillship contracts.
A member of Brazil's largest party, known as the PMDB, Cunha
quit President Dilma Rousseff's coalition last month to join
opposition lawmakers seeking her impeachment. The corruption
charges will weaken Cunha's offensive against the president.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony
Boadle and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Galloway)