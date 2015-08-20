REFILE-UPDATE 1-Brazil's lower house speaker Cunha charged in corruption probe

(Refiles to correct spelling of Fernando Collor de Mello's name
in paragraph five)
By Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA Aug 20 Brazilian federal prosecutors
charged the speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo
Cunha, with corruption and money laundering on Thursday in a
widening political kickback scandal linked to contracts with
state-run oil company Petrobras, the prosecutor's
office said.
Cunha, the first sitting politician charged in Brazil's
largest-ever corruption scandal, was accused of taking a $5
million bribe on contracts for two drillships.
A member of Brazil's largest party, known as the PMDB, Cunha
quit President Dilma Rousseff's coalition last month to join
opposition lawmakers seeking her impeachment. The corruption
charges will weaken Cunha's offensive against the president.
The country's top prosecutor filed the charges against Cunha
at the Supreme Court, where he will face trial if he is
indicted. Elected officials and cabinet ministers can only be
tried by the highest court in Brazil.
The prosecutor's office said it also laid charges against
former President Fernando Collor de Mello, but it did not
specify the charges. Collor's name had been on the Supreme
Court's list of people under investigation in the Petrobras
scandal.
Collor was president from 1990 to 1992, when he resigned
hours before his certain impeachment on corruption charges in an
influence-peddling scandal. He has been a senator for his state
of Alagoas since 2007.
If convicted, Congress must decide whether to strip Cunha of
his political rights and remove him as speaker.
The corruption scandal centers on oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known. A defendant in
the case, consultant Julio Camargo, said in plea bargain
testimony that he paid Cunha the $5 million bribe.
Cunha has denied the accusation and accuses Rousseff's
government of framing him. Three dozen sitting lawmakers are
under investigation in connection with allegations they received
bribe money paid by engineering firms to obtain contracts with
Petrobras, the country's largest company.
Camargo and Nestor Cervero, a former international director
at Petrobras, have been convicted of organizing bribes from
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co
in exchange for contracts to build two drillships, the Petrobras
10000, which was ordered by Petrobras and Mitsui & Co
in 2006, and the Vitoria 10000, ordered by Petrobras in 2007.
(Writing by Anthony Boadle and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by
Peter Galloway)