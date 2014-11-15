Brazil government says will not interfere with Petrobras probe

BRASILIA Nov 15 The Brazilian government will
not interfere with a police investigation into suspected graft
at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the
country's justice minister said on Saturday.
Federal police on Friday arrested top executives of leading
construction and engineering firms and a former director of
Petrobras, as the oil company is commonly known.
Police are probing a money laundering and bribery scheme
that allegedly skimmed billions of dollars off contracts and
diverted it into political parties' coffers.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who is in Australia at a
G20 summit, has not made any public comments about the Friday
arrests.
During her campaign for reelection, which she narrowly won
last month, Rousseff pledged a thorough investigation of any
wrongdoings at Petrobras. She served as chairwoman of the
company's board between 2003 and 2010.
"The probe will continue, as painful as it may be," Justice
Minister José Eduardo Cardozo told a news conference.
Leading opposition senator Aecio Neves on Friday warned the
Brazilian government could try to limit the investigation as it
could reach high-ranking officers. "Many people in Brasilia are
not sleeping these days," he said.
The justice minister, in apparent response to Neves, said
opposition parties should not use the police probe to attack
Rousseff's administration.
"There is no crisis at all," Cardozo said. "We have a clean
conscience that we are fulfilling our duty. Our duty is to
investigate, our duty is to punish."
Petrobras is a vital part of the Brazilian economy and will
continue to operate normally, even though contracts under
investigation should be revised, Cardozo added.
Brazilian newspaper O Globo said in an editorial on Saturday
that the police operation had uncovered "the gravest corruption
case in recent history".
On Thursday Petrobras delayed the release of its
third-quarter earnings and said it had hired to private law
firms to investigate the allegations of money laundering. It
plans to release unaudited results by Dec. 12 and will hold a
conference call with investors and analysts on Monday.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)