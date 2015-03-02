UPDATE 1-Petrobras to sell $13.7 bln in assets in 2015 and 2016

(Adds background on asset sales throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 2 Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans
to dispose of as much as $13.7 billion in assets this year and
next as part of efforts by Brazil's largest state-controlled
company to reduce debt and protect cash.
In a securities filing on Monday, the oil company commonly
known as Petrobras raised the target for
assets sales from the $5 billion to $11 billion originally
included in its $221 billion, five-year capital spending plan
unveiled in February last year.
According to the revision, divestitures in exploration and
production locally and overseas are expected to account for 30
percent of asset sales targeted in the period. Gas and energy
assets could account for 40 percent of that amount, with the
remaining coming from assets related to distribution.
"This plan is part of a strategic approach by the company
aimed at cutting debt, preserve cash and focus on priority
investments, especially in oil and gas output in Brazil in areas
of elevated productivity and returns," the filing said.
Last week, Reuters reported that Petrobras had hired
JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle asset sales this year, as
fallout from a corruption scandal shut access to capital markets
financing for the Rio de Janeiro-based company.
Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine, who took office
about a month ago, has made investment cuts and asset
divestitures the cornerstone of his plan to restore confidence
in the scandal-battered company. A reduction in the company's
capital spending plan is also widely expected.
Asset sales have become imperative for Petrobras now that
Moody's Investors Service has stripped the company of its
investment-grade rating and warned further cuts are possible.
Worries over a looming cash shortage and the scandal were behind
the downgrade, Moody's said.
According to two sources with knowledge of the situation,
JPMorgan would be tasked with wooing the largest number of
bidders possible for the assets and then structure the sales.
Properties and some non-core drilling licenses are among assets
that could be put on the block, one of the sources said.
In a separate filing, Petrobras said it hired
PricewaterhouseCoopers to audit its earnings reports for 2015
and 2016.
Petrobras preferred shares shed 1.8 percent to 9.40 reais on
Monday. The stock has fallen 59 percent since prosecutors began
to escalate the corruption investigation late in September.
