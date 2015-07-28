Brazil nuclear utility confirms arrest of CEO-on-leave Pinheiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 Eletronuclear, the
nuclear-power unit of Brazil's state-led utility Centrais
Eletricas Brasileiras SA, said on Tuesday its chief
executive on leave, Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, was arrested
as part of a corruption investigation.
Pinheiro, an Admiral in Brazil's Navy and a key figure in
the development of Brazil's nuclear programs, has been on leave
since April after allegations that Eletronuclear was involved in
a price-fixing, bribery and political-kickback scheme similar to
that at state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
or Petrobras.
