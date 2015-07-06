Oil driller Ensco says found no evidence of wrongdoing in Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 6 Offshore oil driller Ensco Plc
said in a statement on Monday it has found no evidence
of wrongdoing by its employees or other representatives in a
regular compliance review of operations in Brazil.
The statement was in response to comments from Brazilian
prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima on Thursday alleging
that Jorge Zelada, former director of Petrobras'
international division, appeared to have received bribes on a
rig operated by Pride International, a company acquired by Ensco
in 2011.
The sprawling investigation into a price fixing and
political kickback scandal in Brazil had turned up evidence of
corruption by more than a dozen foreign firms that had contracts
with Petrobras, according to Lima.
Ensco said it had recently shared information from its
compliance reviews to assist Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the
Brazilian oil major is formally known, with internal audits.
