Brazil prosecutors say charges pending over Ensco drillship lease

SAO PAULO Aug 7 Brazilian prosecutors plan to
file criminal charges stemming from the lease of an Ensco Plc
offshore oil-drilling ship to Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras "in due course," they said.
The plan to prosecute over the Ensco-Petrobras charter was
mentioned in a Thursday statement presenting corruption charges
stemming from the 2009 lease of another drillship, Vantage
Drilling's Titanium Explorer Rig.
In the Vantage case, prosecutors formally charged six
people, including Petrobras' former international-unit chief
Jorge Zelada.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, chartered
the DS-5 in 2008, when it was owned by Pride International, a
company London-based Ensco purchased in 2011.
Prosecutors say more than a dozen international firms may
have paid bribes to former Petrobras executives, part of a
massive scheme of price-fixing and political kickbacks.
Charges filed on Thursday against Hsin Chi Su, chief
executive of Taiwanese shipping firm TMT, emphasize the
increasingly global nature of what is now thought to be one of
the largest corruption cases in the world.
Prosecutors first mentioned irregularities about the
Titanium Explorer DS-5 contracts in July when Zelada was
arrested.
Since then, plea-bargain testimony from lobbyist Hamylton
Padilha pointed to the existence of "a grand scheme of
corruption and money laundering involving multinational
executives, lobbyists and financial operators to pay bribes to
corrupt Petrobras officials," prosecutors wrote on Thursday.
Padilha and Su were among the six people charged on Thursday
with orchestrating a $31 million bribe to seal the Vantage
contract with Petrobras. Neither could be reached for comment.
An internal Petrobras audit also detected irregularities in
the drillship contracts, prosecutors said.
Vantage did not respond to request for comment but said in a
July 30 statement it had not been able to confirm if Padilha was
cooperating with Brazilian investigators. If he had committed
any illegal acts, he was not acting on behalf of Vantage, the
company said.
An Ensco spokesman referred Reuters to comments from
Ensco CEO Carl Trowell, who said on July 30 the company took
reports of improper activity by former Pride employees very
seriously and had conducted compliance reviews, audits and
independent investigations in light of developments in Brazil.
Ensco has not been contacted by Brazilian authorities,
Trowell said, and the company "respectfully disagreed" with
allegations of overpayments on the DS-5 drilling services
contract.
Alexandre Lopes, a lawyer representing Zelada, said on
Friday the charges were "absolutely unfounded." Zelada ran
Petrobras' international division from 2008 to 2012.
