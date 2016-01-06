Petrobras ends rig contract with Ensco over corruption charges

Jan 6 Rig contractor Ensco Plc said Petrobras has declared void a contract for a drillship leased to the Brazilian oil producer.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, chartered the DS-5 in 2008, when it was owned by Pride International, a company bought by Ensco in 2011.

Petrobras said in a notice on Monday that Pride had knowledge that the rig's shipbuilder made "improper payments" to a marketing consultant who then shared the money with former employees of Petrobras. (1.usa.gov/1JX89dj)

Ensco has denied allegations of corruption in Brazil. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)