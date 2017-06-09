Brazil's Petrobras reports explosion on drill ship

SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazil's state-controlled oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Friday reported an
explosion on the NS 32 drill ship, which is operated by
Odebrecht Óleo e Gás, a unit of Odebrecht SA, according to a
statement.
The explosion wounded four people, three of them with burns
and one with mild injuries, according to the statement. There
was no subsequent fire after the blast in the Marlim field,
Campos basin, and the drill ship is in safe condition, said
Petrobras, adding it will investigate the causes of the
accident.
