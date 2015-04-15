版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 04:09 BJT

Fitch sees Petrobras prepared to forego debt sales this year

SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will be able to navigate 2015 without tapping debt markets thanks to its strong cash position, a Fitch Ratings analyst said on Wednesday.

But Petrobras, as the company is known, may not have the same favorable cash position next year, warned Lucas Aristizabal, head of oil and gas ratings for Latin America at Fitch.

Fitch downgraded Petrobras ratings to BBB-minus from BBB in the beginning of February. The new rating is on watch negative, meaning another downgrade is possible in the next few months. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ted Botha)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐