Brazil fuel prices approaching world levels-CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Brazilian fuel prices are
approaching parity with world levels as the price of crude oil
falls, Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Graças
Foster told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
Petrobras' refining unit has been losing money as the
government, the company's main shareholder, blocks it from
raising the price of gasoline and other fuels, in line with
increases in crude oil costs, to help control inflation.
Petrobras has not raised the wholesale price it charges
distributors for its main vehicle fuels since 2008.