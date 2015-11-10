Petrobras management canceled Tuesday oil strike talks -union

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 10 Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA canceled talks planned for Tuesday aimed at settling a nine-day strike, said the country's main oilworkers federation, known as FUP.
FUP members have been on strike at Petrobras since Nov. 1 in the biggest labor action against the company in 20 years. The union is seeking to force Petrobras to reverse investment cuts and scrap plans to sell assets to pay more than $130 billion of debt, the largest of any oil company in the world. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.