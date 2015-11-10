Petrobras management canceled Tuesday oil strike talks -union

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 10 Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA canceled talks planned for Tuesday aimed at settling a nine-day strike, said the country's main oilworkers federation, known as FUP.

FUP members have been on strike at Petrobras since Nov. 1 in the biggest labor action against the company in 20 years. The union is seeking to force Petrobras to reverse investment cuts and scrap plans to sell assets to pay more than $130 billion of debt, the largest of any oil company in the world. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Paul Simao)